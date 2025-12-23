The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) released a statement this week confirming that parallel trading of Eurobank shares on its Main Market started on December 19, 2025.

This marks a milestone for the exchange, aimed at broadening market activity and strengthening links with regional capital markets.

The exchange said that 3,631,510,801 ordinary shares of Eurobank S.A., each with a nominal value of €0.22, began trading on the Main Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on that date.

The shares are already listed on the Main Market of the Athens Stock Exchange, and the parallel listing allows them to be traded on both markets.

Eurobank S.A. is one of the four systemic banks in Greece, operating across core banking products and services in the Greek market.

The Eurobank Group also has an international presence outside Greece, with activities in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

The CSE said that it welcomed Eurobank’s decision to proceed with a parallel listing in Cyprus, citing the opportunity to use the local market as part of its broader corporate development strategy.

The exchange also announced that from December 19, 2025, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Services Company was activated as the first market maker on the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The market maker role applies specifically to Eurobank shares and involves active participation in trading with the aim of enhancing liquidity and supporting more stable and efficient market conditions.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange said the market maker institution is widely used in international markets and contributes to improved tradability of listed securities.

The exchange said the successful implementation of these developments was supported by close cooperation with the Athens Exchange Group.

It explained that a standard link was established between the depositories of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Athens Exchange, enabling the parallel listing of the shares and the transfer of securities between the two markets and their respective depositories.

Moreover, the Cyprus Stock Exchange said that it will “continue to pursue new development initiatives aimed at improving services for investors and other market participants”.

