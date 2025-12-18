Eurobank on Thursday announced that its newly issued shares will begin trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on December 19, 2025, marking a further step in the bank’s post-merger integration and strengthening its presence in the Cypriot capital market.

The bank said the move follows the previously announced start of trading on December 15, 2025, on the Main Market of the Athens Stock Exchange for the shares issued as part of the merger by absorption of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. by Eurobank.

Eurobank explained that approval for the listing of the new shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange was granted on December 18, 2025.

A total of 3,631,510,801 common registered dematerialised voting shares will be admitted to trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

Each of the new shares has a nominal value of €0.22.

The bank said the parallel admission of the new shares to trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange is carried out in accordance with Article 25 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Trading of the new shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange will take place in line with the applicable legislation and the exchange’s regulations.