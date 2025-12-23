Cyprus will continue with bold reforms in 2026, building on changes introduced in 2025, President Nikos Christodoulides pledged on Tuesday.

He was speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace.

The president highlighted the recent approval of two major reforms. The first concerns taxation, while the second focuses on the evaluation of teachers.

He said these reforms marked the first time in decades that such measures had been introduced.

He said he was pleased that the House plenum passed the reforms, “which show the general intention of our government to change the state of 1960, to modernise institutions”.

He also recalled other reforms completed in 2025. These include changes to the audit office and the law office, lowering the voting age to 17, automatic voter registration, the addition of 75 digital public services across all ministries, updates to building and planning permits.

He said these initiatives would continue into 2026 and work has already begun on pension reform, and plans are in place for changes to the central bank, special education, and legislation concerning people with disabilities.

Christodoulides said reforms would remain a key government priority next year.

The same bold approach, he said, would be shown as Cyprus assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

He said the government would focus on demonstrating Cyprus’ role in European decision-making, supporting solutions, and promoting European policies aimed at further integration and autonomy.