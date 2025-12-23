Contracts were signed on Tuesday to resume works at the Liopetri estuary, with €3.6 million allocated over a 12-month period.

The contract provides for the continuation and completion of works on the jetties, as part of a broader EU-funded project implemented by the town planning department to remodel the estuary.

So far, the contract covering the road network has been completed, while pavements and cycling lanes remain pending.

Within the next year, planning for buildings and surrounding areas, including car parks, a bridge and other infrastructure, is expected to be finalised.

A new contract will be signed for these components once the jetty works are delivered.

The project aims to remodel the estuary and fishing harbour and incorporate them into a national park, ensuring the smooth operation of the harbour while protecting the environment and enhancing the area’s appeal to visitors.

Once completed, the area will feature new paved roads, rainwater drainage systems, underground electricity and telephony cables, pedestrian pavements and cycling lanes, fishing boat facilities, soft lighting, storage areas, a visitors’ car park and a bridge linking the two riverbanks.

Earlier efforts to push the project forward had been thwarted by delays, leading to the government’s decision to terminate the contract.

Works on the €8 million project began in 2020 under contractor Lois Builders Ltd and were initially scheduled for completion in 2023. In late 2024, the interior ministry terminated the company’s contract, and construction resumed at the site in March 2025.