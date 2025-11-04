The Ayia Napa municipality will upgrade parks and public spaces in the Liopetri, Avgorou, and Achna areas, Mayor Christos Zannettou announced on Tuesday.

“The upgrading of parks is part of the municipality’s ongoing effort to improve residents’ quality of life and enhance the aesthetics and functionality of public spaces,” Zannettou said.

The announcement stated that the project involves upgrading three existing parks in the villages of Liopetri, Avgorou, and Achna, as well as installing new entrance signage at the entrances to the three municipal districts.

The total project cost is €174,918.

Funding will come from an EU grant scheme aimed at revitalising rural, mountainous, border and remote areas through the creation of authentic experiences, with the goal of enriching and upgrading the tourism product.