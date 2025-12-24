The last two Greek Cypriots who had been held in the north since July returned home late on Tuesday, bringing to an end the case of all five previously detained.

The couple had been detained for five months after being arrested on July 19 alongside three other Greek Cypriots.

Their return follows the release of the remaining detainees in previous weeks.

The development was remarkably confirmed by basketball club Keravnos, which said the couple’s return was met with “feelings of joy, relief and vindication” after what it described as a prolonged and unjust ordeal.

“With their return, all those arrested in July are now safely back in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, reunited with their families and gradually returning to normality,” the association said.

It expressed appreciation for the support extended to the prisoners and their families throughout the five-month period, including financial, medical and psychological assistance.

The association also made special reference to Turkish Cypriots who, it said, showed solidarity with the detainees despite the circumstances.

The couple’s return follows the conclusion of court proceedings in the north involving the final member of the group arrested in July.

On Monday, a court in Trikomo completed the trial of the Greek Cypriot woman, issuing fines totalling 112,000 Turkish lira, or approximately €2,240, in relation to several personal data violations.

The woman was found guilty on multiple counts and was handed a three-month prison sentence for each charge, to be enforced in the event of non-payment of the fines.

The court said it had taken into account her expression of remorse, clean criminal record, age and reported health issues when determining the penalties.

The ruling came days after her husband, who had been accused of driving the vehicle used to enter the north, was found not guilty and released following the suspension of his prosecution.

The remaining three Greek Cypriots arrested alongside the couple had earlier been released on bail and returned home in mid-November.

According to court findings, the data obtained by the woman had not been used with malicious intent.