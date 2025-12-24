A 36-year-old Syrian man who was stabbed during an attack last weekend is now out of danger and has regained consciousness, police said on Wednesday.

Officers say the man is being treated in a private hospital and was expected to give a statement to investigators later today.

The attempted murder happened shortly after 7pm on Saturday on Anexartisias street, one of the busiest areas of Limassol.

Police say the man was standing outside a café when he was approached by three people.

According to investigators, a fight broke out. Two of the attackers allegedly used electric shock devices. A third man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim around the shoulder blade.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Limassol.

Doctors confirmed he had a wound to his left shoulder blade and carried out surgery. Police initially described his condition as critical.

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the attack who they describe as Lebanese nationals aged 20 and 30.

Arrest warrants have been issued, and officers say efforts to locate and arrest them are continuing.

Police have also confirmed that both the victim and the wanted men were known to the authorities from previous cases. No further details have been released about this.

Following the attempted murder, police also investigated damage caused to a barbershop on Anexartisias street.

The shop is linked to the 30-year-old wanted suspect. Officers say the damage was caused by unknown persons and are examining whether it is connected to the stabbing.

Limassol police operations director Lefteris Kyriakou said evidence links at least one suspect to the incident. He confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify all those involved.