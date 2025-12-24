Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a meeting with Donald Trump to hammer out the most sensitive issues in a future peace deal with Russia, such as control of territory, following the latest round of US-Ukrainian talks.

In remarks to reporters released by his office on Wednesday, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and US delegations had inched closer to finalising a 20-point plan at the talks over the weekend in Miami.

“This is a document referred to as a framework – a foundational document on ending the war, a political document between us, America, Europe, and the Russians,” Zelenskiy said.

“We are ready for a meeting with the United States at the leaders’ level to address sensitive issues. Matters such as territorial questions must be discussed at the leaders’ level.”

US President Trump has long said he wants to end Europe’s deadliest war since World War Two, but has so far failed to win substantial concessions from the warring sides.

Kyiv has been pressing Washington to modify a peace plan that, in a draft unveiled last month, echoed Moscow’s main demands that Ukraine cede more territory, renounce future military alliances and accept curbs on its forces. Kyiv says that would leave it defenceless against future attacks by Russia, which invaded in 2014 and again at full scale in 2022.

EVOLUTION OF EARLIER PROPOSALS

Zelenskiy said that the latest 20-point framework draft was a considerable evolution compared with the 28-point plan discussed earlier by the United States and Russia.

Ukraine would keep its army at its current strength of 800,000, and additional documents agreed with the United States and European allies would provide robust guarantees of its security.

“…We will be able to see a strong Ukraine – supported by the Coalition of the Willing, with a mechanism to monitor compliance with peace and with specifics on how to respond to any potential renewal of aggression by Russia,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukrainian and US officials also worked on several documents related to post-war reconstruction and investment, Zelenskiy said.

TERRITORIAL ISSUES UNRESOLVED

However, despite the progress, Ukraine and the United States still have not found common ground on territorial issues.

Zelenskiy said that Kyiv’s proposal was “to remain where we are”, halting fighting at current battle lines. Moscow, whose forces have been slowly advancing, wants Kyiv to withdraw troops from all of the eastern Donetsk region, around a quarter of which is still under Ukrainian control.

Zelenskiy said Washington was trying to find a compromise and looking to establish a demilitarized zone or a free economic zone in the area.

There was also no agreement on the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelenskiy said. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located in territory under Russian military control near the front line. Zelenskiy said Kyiv was proposing a small economic zone there.

The new 20-point proposal would be studied by Moscow, Zelenskiy said, and then the next steps would be determined.

“We are saying: if all regions are included and if we remain where we are, then we will reach an agreement,” Zelenskiy said.

“But if we do not agree to remain where we are, there are two options: either the war continues, or something will have to be decided regarding all potential economic zones.”