Upside Down Tart with Caramelised Apples (Tarte Tatin)

600g apples (about 5) – 350g once peeled and de-cored

100g brown sugar

75g unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 puff pastry sheet 425g cut into a 25cm circle

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped pecans

Prepare a 24cm round mould, lined with parchment paper on the base and the sides.

Preheat the oven to 180C fan.

Peel the apples, remove the core and cut them into four equal pieces.

Place the apples evenly in the pan, peeled side down.

Sprinkle with brown sugar and scatter the pieces of butter evenly.

Cut the puff pastry into a 25cm circle. (with the help of a plate). Pierce the surface of the dough with a fork.

Cover the apples with the puff pastry and press the edges in.

Bake for 40 minutes, until the dough is golden and slightly risen.

Remove from the oven and let the tart cool well to set the caramel.

Place a plate on the mould and carefully turn over.

Serve ideally with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream and coarsely chopped pecans.

Braided Bread with Basil Pesto and Halloumi

For the dough

180g lukewarm water

2g dry yeast

5g honey

40g olive oil

150g rustic flour

150g all-purpose flour

4g salt

For the filling

100g unsalted butter

2 tablespoons (20g) basil pesto

100g halloumi cheese with basil, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon melted butter

Add all the dough ingredients to the mixer bowl.

Knead with the hook attachment for 8 minutes on medium speed, until the dough is smooth and elastic.

Transfer the dough to a greased container with a lid and place in the refrigerator for 48 hours.

After the 48 hours have passed, line a 24 cm round baking sheet with parchment paper.

Next, take the dough with your hands and shape it into a ball. Open the ball into a rectangle with a rolling pin.

With a brush, spread the soft butter on top, then the pesto and sprinkle with halloumi everywhere.

Roll out the dough starting from the width, thereby forming an oblong roll.

With a sharp knife, cut the dough core in half lengthwise, leaving a small section at one end intact.

Twist the pieces so that the filling is visible.

Cross the strips of dough together, repeating the twist until you have a long braid.

Wrap half of the braid on the left, stopping when you reach the middle. Then, wrap the second half in the opposite direction, thus forming a figure eight. Carefully move the bread onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Cover and leave to rise in a warm place for 45 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 190C.

Bake for 25 minutes, until the surface is golden brown and the dough is fluffy.

Let the bread cool a little and brush it with extra melted butter and chopped parsley.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/