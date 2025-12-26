A 51-year-old man was arrested in the early hours in Larnaca for drink driving and illegal residence in Cyprus, police said on Friday, as nationwide checks on Christmas night led to more than 100 traffic violations.

According to a police statement, at around 3am the 51-year-old was driving along Faneromeni avenue in Larnaca when his car lightly collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old.

No injuries were reported, with the collision resulting only in minor material damage.

A breathalyser test carried out on the 51-year-old returned a reading of 76μg per cent, well above the legal limit of 22μg per cent.

Further checks revealed that the man was residing illegally in the Republic, leading to his arrest. The case is being investigated by Larnaca traffic police.

The incident came as part of intensified policing over Christmas night, during which police officers carried out more than 820 checks across the island.

These resulted in 102 complaints for traffic offences, including 33 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Six drivers were also found positive in preliminary roadside drug tests.

Police said that in the context of investigating traffic and other offences, six vehicles were impounded, while four people were arrested for various offences, including car theft, carrying a knife and outstanding fine warrants.

Earlier in the week, police announced that due to the expected increase in traffic during the holidays, their presence on main city roads and intercity routes, including motorways, will be intensified. Enhanced checks began on Monday, December 22, and will continue until January 6, 2025.

The targeted operations, involving checks, patrols and interventions in areas considered high risk, form part of a broader and continuously reinforced strategy to prevent and combat crime, police added.