Where do you live?

I live in Spain by myself 🙂

What did you have for breakfast?

Oats with yogurt and frozen berries 🙂

Describe your perfect day

It’s a Saturday, I wake up relaxed, I have my breakfast and I go to my favourite café to draw on my iPad. I come home have lunch, gym, siesta and in the afternoon we go out with my friends to see the sunset! At night we go for tapas and to dance to live music. Preferably cumbia.

Best book ever read?

The Handmaid’s Tale, it is a mix of a TON of themes that have to do with how society treats women, and many, many historical references

Best childhood memory?

My dad bringing me pastries after a cold so that I would feel better.

What is always in your fridge?

Yoghurt (LOVE IT)

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Menoume Spiti me Anna Vissi and Rusowsky’s tiny desk

What’s your spirit animal?

No idea!! I like dogs though

What are you most proud of?

My brand 🙂

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The shark scene in Finding Nemo… SCARY AF

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Kaiti Constantinou. I love black humour, she is the queen of it. I would love to hear her thoughts on life.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go to the past, to relieve moments with my child (my doggy) Madeline who passed away few years ago.

What is your greatest fear?

Horror films

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You are doing great even if you don’t know it.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Them being racist.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Spend time with my friends. If it’s summer go to the beach, if its winter climb up to San Miguel and look at the sunset with the Sierra Nevada in the background, full of snow.

Froso Meliou is the founder of street wear fashion brand Art is Liberation. She gets inspiration from the wider Mediterranean region, incorporating elements into her creations which are native to the area. Her products can be purchased online or in-store at pop-up shops. Find her on December 27 at the Merry Christmas Market in Limassol, at Dromo bar & Xidadiko. Market from 3pm. Follow her on artisliberation.com and Instagram