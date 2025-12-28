Four arrests were made over Saturday night as police carried out 760 checks as part of ongoing measures to fight crime and safeguard public order.

Managers of nightspots were also reported for violations related to the operation of premises, as well as drivers for various traffic violations.

Two were arrested on the basis of warrants pending against them, one for working as a security guard without a licence, and a fourth for failing to provide a sample for alcohol testing.

During the night, a total of 53 premises were inspected and 17 complaints arose regarding the operation of a premises without a permit from the competent authority, the sale of alcoholic beverages and the use of loudspeakers without a licence, and allowing the entry of a minor.

Among the 767 checks carried out during the night, 157 traffic complaints also emerged, of which 25 concerned drunk driving.

These operations are part of a broad, continuous and strengthened preventive plan of the police, including a stepped up presence of officers, targeted controls and immediate operational action in all districts aimed at strengthening the sense of security of residents.