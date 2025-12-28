A total of 45,214 cattle in 403 units were vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease between December 19 and 27, the ‘veterinary services’ in the north said on Sunday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, vaccinations have been carried out as a priority in high-risk areas, while tests of the disease are also carried out with blood samples and laboratory analyses.

Earlier this month, four experts from the EU Commission’s veterinary emergency team arrived in Cyprus to investigate the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in two livestock units in the north.

The team arrived at the request of the government veterinary service.

Livestock farmers in the Republic have been instructed to adopt stricter biosecurity measures, including cleaning, sanitation and disinfection protocols.

Cyprus is recognised as “free from foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination” by both the EU and the World Organisation for Animal Health, the highest level of recognition for animal health in a country.

According to the Turkish Cypriot veterinarians’ association, the first outbreak was detected at a farm in the Famagusta district village of Ayios Sergios.

The association confirmed that affected animals were quarantined and vaccinated, the farm and other facilities disinfected and movement restricted.

A further four cases were reported at a livestock unit in Lapithos.

Athough no outbreak has been confirmed in the bases or in the south, the Bases announced that precautionary disinfection measures have been implemented at the Pergamos and Strovilia crossing points to reduce potential transmission.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a viral infection that affects cattle, pigs, goats and sheep. Infected animals usually recover but may lose weight and experience reduced milk and meat production.

Although highly contagious among animals, the disease is not harmful to humans.