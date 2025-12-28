A 36-year-old Limassol man was remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday in connection with a case of car theft.

Although he denies guilt in the case, police said car parts were found near his house.

The theft of the car was reported last month in Limassol.

Police examinations turned up testimony against the 36-year-old, so members of the police went to his house.

Near his house, parts thought to belong to the stolen car were found.

The 36-year-old was then arrested.

He was taken before Limassol district court on Sunday, which issued the remand.