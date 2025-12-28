Following the investigation of a tip off and a coordinated operation in Larnaca by members of the police drug squad Ykan, two people, aged 44 and 26, were arrested, police said on Sunday.

At around 10am, on Saturday, members of Ykan stopped a 44-year-old man for a check as he left his home to get into his car.

In a search carried out after the issuance of a court warrant in his home found 42g of a methamphetamine crystal substance, 29 ecstasy pills, 14g of cannabis, two precision scales and €240 in cash.

A half-smoked joint was found in the 44-year-old’s car.

During the police operation, a 26-year-old man showed up at the older man’s home seeking to buy drugs, specifically methamphetamine.

Both were arrested for the evident crimes.