Around 110,000 people in Cyprus have so far been vaccinated against seasonal flu, with uptake among vulnerable groups reaching approximately 75 per cent, director of medical services at the health ministry, Elisabeth Constantinou, affirmed on Monday.

Speaking at Limassol general hospital during a visit by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides, Constantinou described the public response to the flu vaccination programme as satisfactory, particularly when compared with Covid-19 vaccinations, which remain at low levels this year.

According to the data presented, only around 3,800 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, a figure broadly in line with last year’s uptake.

Constantinou encouraged those who wish to be vaccinated against seasonal flu to contact their personal doctors, confirming that the vaccine is widely available through the general healthcare system, Gesy.

She added that those seeking Covid-19 vaccination, may visit vaccination centres operated by the health ministry, where doses continue to be provided free of charge.

She also referred to recent pressures on the health system, remarking that hospital admissions in both public and private hospitals have doubled in recent days.

However, she stressed that admissions to intensive care units remain within expected levels for this time of year.

According to the ministry, the current epidemic wave is following the usual seasonal pattern, which typically sees an increase in respiratory infections during the winter months.

In preparation for the winter season, Cyprus ordered more than 155,000 doses of seasonal flu vaccine, alongside over 133,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Flu vaccines are provided free of charge through Gesy and are also available at pharmacies, with the aim of ensuring broad access across the population.

Health authorities have emphasised that sufficient quantities are available to meet demand, particularly among high-risk groups.

Regarding Covid-19, the ministry has stressed that while overall activity remains low and stable, vaccination is still strongly recommended for people at increased risk of severe disease.