Cyprus has ordered 155,000 flu vaccine doses, 133,920 Covid-19 vaccine doses, and 500 pneumococcal vaccines for the coming winter, the health ministry announced.

“The number of flu vaccinations available is based on international guidelines and is decided by the national scientific committee for vaccinations in Cyprus,” head of medical services Elisabeth Constantinou told the Cyprus Mail.

For the 2025 season, flu shots will be provided mainly from the brand Vaxigrip (115,000 doses) and Influerada (40,000).

The first shipment of 100,000 doses is expected by the end of September.

“Our main goal is to cover population groups who are at a higher risk from flu and the number of vaccines procured by the ministry of health is also based on the vaccine usage from the previous year,” Constantinou said.

The flu vaccinations will be provided free of charge through the general healthcare system, Gesy. Additionally, flu vaccinations will be supplied by pharmacies.

“Let me assure you that the ministry of health shall cover all needs for flu vaccines in Cyprus,” she added.

As for Covid vaccinations, the first shipment has already been received, the health ministry said, with further weekly shipments expected starting from October.

Of the 133,920 Covid doses ordered, 120,960 are for people aged 12 and over, 8,640 for children aged five to 11, and 4,320 for infants aged six months to four years.

“The health ministry strongly recommends Covid vaccinations to population groups who are at a higher risk of developing infection,” Constantinou stressed.

She assured that Covid vaccinations covered new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and that they would remain free of charge.

Boosters and first doses will be available at national vaccination centres.

“In general, the Covid situation [in Cyprus] remains low and stable,” Constantinou emphasised.

The ministry has additionally requested 500 doses of Pneumo 23 for adults and 15,000 doses of Prevenar 20.

During the previous flu season, ten flu-related deaths were recorded, mostly among elderly people with underlying conditions, and one infant died of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

At the time, Makarios III Children’s Hospital in Nicosia operated at 85 per cent capacity, treating mainly infants with flu A.

Covid cases in Cyprus were nearly zero in May but rose slightly in July, including some hospital admissions.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has warned that waning population immunity could allow another Covid surge in Europe, even without changes in variant transmissibility or severity.