Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Monday called for a “continuous and visible” police presence on Cyprus’ streets during a visit to the Larnaca police station.

He said he has given “clear and unambiguous instructions” to the police, and that their continuous and visible presence must be an “absolute priority”.

This, he said, should be exacted through increased patrols, targeted searches and operations, and “strengthening preventative policing, especially in areas of increased risk”.

He added that the police must also “focus on prevention and timely intervention” and do so “with the aim of deterring criminal acts before they occur, as well as decisively and effectively dealing with all forms of delinquency”.

“There is one goal: for people to feel safe in their daily lives and to know that the state operates, protects, and does not backdown in the face of crime,” he said.