An increasing number of minors in Cyprus are seeking help from Hope For Children, the organisation reported on Monday in an end of year statement.

Hope For Children said it continues to handle numerous cases involving children who are afraid to speak about violence or neglect at home as well as deprivation of education due to parental restrictions.

The organisation stressed that these cases reflect a reality rarely visible to the wider public.

Through its 24-hour helplines, counselling centres and shelters, the organisation said it comes into daily contact with children experiencing distress, exploitation and isolation.

The organisation reported supporting children who had to flee their homes for safety as well as cases of sexual and physical abuse.

Hope For Children underlined the need for constant access to support services, stating that no child should face hardship alone and that help must always remain available.

The statement comes amid continued concern over the scale of child sexual abuse in Cyprus.

According to figures released by the child commissioner’s office, 483 cases of sexual abuse of children were reported in 2024 alone.

This equates to one reported case approximately every 20 hours, a figure that reflects only those children who were able to speak out.

Hope For Children operates national and European helplines, including the national helpline 1466, the European missing children hotline 116000 and the European child and adolescent support line 116111.