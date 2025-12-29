LIFE REALTY, a company actively engaged in property sales in Limassol and Paphos, in collaboration with the valuation firm Demos Georgiou & Associates LLC, has conducted an analysis of the 2025 real estate market. The report highlights the 10 largest individual transactions of the year, all of which have been completed and registered with the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The analysis shows that several of the top transactions involved property packages, indicating that institutional investors and investment funds continue to trust the Cypriot real estate market. These investors anticipate either capital appreciation in the coming years or strong investment yields in 2026.

The total value of the top 10 transactions reached approximately €236 million, covering a mix of property types, primarily apartments and office spaces, along Limassol’s coastal front.

More specifically, the transactions range from large commercial projects and bulk purchases in luxury towers to significant acquisitions of residential and touristic land for future development.

Key observations

1. Tsiﬂikoudia dominates top of list

The two largest transactions occurred in Tsiﬂikoudia, together representing 43.4% of the total:

First place (€58,000,000 / 24.49%): Acquisition of 12 offices with 78 parking spaces in a seafront tower.

Second place (€44,782,440 / 18.91%): Purchase of 10 apartments in the same district, also by a single investor.

2. Significant commercial sales

Third place (€28,500,000 / 12.04%): Sale of five floors in a commercial center on the Limassol seafront, in the Agios Georgios (Fragkoudi) area of Agios Athanasios.

Eighth place (€14,800,000 / 6.25%): Sale of office units in a multi-storey building in Neapolis.

3. Strong activity in residential, touristic land

Residential and mixed-use land was also a key focus:

Fourth place (€26,000,000 / 10.98%): The largest land sale recorded in the Timiou Prodromou quarter of Mesa Geitonia.

Sixth & Seventh place (€15,000,000 each / 6.33%): Two major transactions for touristic/commercial plots in Potamos Germasogeias and Agios Tychonas.

4. High-value luxury apartment purchases

Fifth place (€15,200,000 / 6.42%): A large triplex apartment spanning the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd floors, including a private rooftop garden and pool.

Ninth place (€10,122,000 / 4.28%): Three apartments with eight parking spaces in a single bundle purchase.

10th place (€9,350,000 / 3.95%): Sale of a 33rd-floor apartment in a luxury tower.

Life Realty