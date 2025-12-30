Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an accident in which a one-year-old toddler was seriously injured alongside its mother on a road in Limassol on December 8.

The accident occurred three weeks ago, while the 43-year-old mother and her baby were passing a pedestrian crossing near 28th October Street in Limassol.

She was allegedly hit by a scooter while crossing the road and fell to the ground, with the child sustaining serious head injuries.

Following the collision, the scooter rider fled the scene, and the police launched an investigation to find him.

The toddler was later admitted to Archbishop Makarios III Hospital in Strovolos, Nicosia, for treatment. There has been no further update on its current health status.