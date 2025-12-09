Police on Tuesday said that a scooter driver is being sought in connection with an accident on Monday afternoon in which a one-year-old toddler was seriously injured alongside its mother on a road in Limassol.

According to the police, the accident occurred while the 43-year-old mother and her baby were passing a pedestrian crossing near 28th October Street in Limassol at around 3.20pm on Monday.

She was allegedly hit by a scooter while crossing the road and fell to the ground, with the child sustaining serious head injuries.

The scooter rider fled the scene and the police are continuing their investigation to identify him.

Following the accident, the toddler was taken to a Limassol hospital before later being admitted to the Archbishop Makarios III hospital, in Strovolos, Nicosia, where it remains for treatment.

According to the attending doctors, the child remains in a serious condition but is now out of danger.

The police have appealed to the public for information that may help locate the suspect and facilitate further investigations to contact theLimassol traffic police department via 25 805 252, the citizens’ hotline on 1460 or the nearest police station.