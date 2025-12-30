Cyprus is fully prepared to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from January 1, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks following a visit to the newly upgraded facilities of the Cyprus conference centre, which will host most events and activities during the six-month presidency.

He said the main goal of Cyprus’ presidency is to achieve European autonomy and an “EU open to the world.”

Christodoulides added that a successful Presidency would strengthen Cyprus’ position within the EU.

The president highlighted the priorities of the upcoming term. These include defence and security, economic competitiveness and legislation impacting citizens’ daily lives, such as housing, migration and online child protection.

He also confirmed continued EU support for Ukraine and said Cyprus is ready to take initiatives in line with developments in the region.

During a visit to Kyiv on December 4, he presented 19 specific proposals for action during the Presidency.

On EU matters, he said that Cyprus will engage with all 26 member states, the European Commission and the European Parliament to deliver results.

Among the pressing issues is the multiannual financial framework, which will define EU priorities for the next seven years.

Regarding relations with Turkey, Christodoulides said Cyprus will approach Turkey as a candidate country and expects reciprocal recognition of the EU Presidency’s institutional role.

He confirmed that official invitations for the informal European Council meeting in April have not yet been sent but dates have been set for leaders’ calendars.

Christodoulides also said the presidency will seek to strengthen EU ties with the wider Middle East.

On high-profile visits, he said an invitation to Pope Leo XIII remains open, and any visits will be coordinated with EU institutions.

The official opening ceremony of the Presidency will take place on January 7 at the Cyprus theatre organisation’s theatre. Some foreign leaders have already confirmed attendance, though specific names will be announced later.

Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna said the event aims to showcase Cyprus as an EU member with rich cultural heritage, serving as a bridge between the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe.

Christodoulides stressed that Cyprus is ready for the “national mission” of the Presidency.

He said the country will focus on delivering concrete outcomes and managing EU affairs at a critical moment for the union.