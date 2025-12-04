Peace efforts to end the 3.5-year Russian invasion of Ukraine must be advanced with the active participation of Ukraine and the European Union, as the conflict concerns the defence of universal principles and values, President Nikos Christodoulides said during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

“Cyprus stands by the side of Ukraine, on the right side of history, and will continue to do so with consistency, credibility and clear political will,” he said.

Christodoulides praised President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people for their resilience in the face of “a brutal and unprovoked invasion,” and noted that Cyprus and Ukraine shared common experiences. He thanked Zelenskiy for his support regarding the Cyprus problem.

“The Cypriot and Ukrainian people have common experiences, and unfortunately we know very well what military invasion and occupation mean,” he added.

During their meeting, the two presidents discussed ongoing international efforts to reach a peace agreement. “The president briefed me on the situation resulting from the ongoing Russian invasion and its serious implications,” Christodoulides said.

He stressed that Cyprus and the EU remained firm in their view that any peace initiative must fully respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and be grounded in the principles of the UN Charter, underlining the direct link between Ukraine’s security and that of the EU.

President Nikos Christodoulides, laid a wreath at the Wall of Heroes monument

He also said that the EU’s support measures remained limited in effectiveness due to member states acting as “cunning neutrals”.

“We must confront those states that exploit the tragedy of the Ukrainian people to promote their own interests,” he said.

The two presidents also discussed Ukraine’s future relationship with the EU, particularly in view of Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council presidency in 2026.

“In a period of increasing geopolitical pressures, Europe needs cohesion, and the Republic of Cyprus is fully prepared to contribute,” Christodoulides said.

He noted that support for Ukraine would be a key priority during Cyprus’ presidency and would include discussions on EU enlargement. He assured Zelenskiy that Cyprus “will do whatever is necessary to maintain and strengthen Ukraine’s European perspective”.

Christodoulides also referred to the Ukrainian community in Cyprus, numbering around 25,000 people. “We are committed to deepening and broadening our bilateral cooperation, building on the strong Ukrainian community in Cyprus,” he said.

The island currently ranks third in the EU hosting the largest number of Ukrainians when measured by the ratio of Ukrainian beneficiaries per 1,000 inhabitants.

Zelenskiy thanked Cyprus for its support on Ukraine’s EU accession path, stressing that Cyprus, as a small state, had relevant experience in pursuing a “European path” under geopolitical pressure and regional threats.

President Nikos Christodoulides with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy

“This experience of ours, the experiences of the Cypriot people, since 1974 and the Turkish invasion and the occupation that has continued for 51 years, oblige us to be on the right side of history, oblige us to stand by you firmly, unwaveringly, institutionally, politically, as supporters of the great effort to become a member of the EU,” he said.

Zelenskiy had welcomed Christodoulides in Kyiv on Thursday morning, with government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis describing the leader’s meeting as a “deeply symbolic visit”.

In a post on X, Letymbiotis said Cyprus “expressed in practice its full solidarity with the people of Ukraine and sent the message of unwavering dedication to the non-negotiable principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states”.

“Our stance is not just one of principle, it is deeply rooted in our own experience and continuous struggle for justice and the restoration of our rights. This makes our support authentic,” he added.

Letymbiotis said “Cyprus is promoting the European priorities concerning security, unity and the strengthening of our common political will.”

He added that “Cyprus supports every sincere diplomatic effort that could lead to just and lasting peace.”