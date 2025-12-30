The Honorary Consulate General of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Cyprus has expressed its deep condolences on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a central figure in the country’s modern political history.

Begum Khaleda Zia was the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and played a defining role in the nation’s political life over several decades. Her leadership marked a significant chapter in Bangladesh’s democratic journey and in the advancement of women in political leadership in South Asia.

She also shares a historical connection with Cyprus, having officially visited the island in 1993 to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted in Nicosia. The visit remains a notable moment in Cyprus–Bangladesh relations within the Commonwealth framework.

The Honorary Consulate extended its sympathies to her family and to the people of Bangladesh, noting that her legacy will be remembered with respect during this period of national mourning.