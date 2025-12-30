The night from Monday to Tuesday saw temperatures reaching a record low for this winter, with the Athalassa weather station in Nicosia recording 0.8C, Kitasweather said on Tuesday.

Other parts of the island, including Zygi, Larnaca, Aradippou and Xylofagou, recorded temperatures as low as 3C.

Kitasweather put the wintery temperatures to a “severe temperature inversion”, due to light skies and weak winds, as observed across several parts inland and on the coastal areas of the island.

Cold temperatures will continue throughout Tuesday, with a drop to 8C, as well as rain and isolated storms including hail expected inland.

Meanwhile, sleet and snow are expected on the higher peaks of Troodos.