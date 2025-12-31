When investors look back at Ripple (XRP), the biggest regret is rarely buying too late—it’s not recognizing the opportunity when the token was still early, quiet, and widely overlooked. XRP’s explosive rise didn’t happen overnight. It followed years of low prices, limited attention, and gradual ecosystem growth before momentum finally arrived.

Today, comparisons are starting to emerge between XRP’s early phase and newer utility-driven projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While the two serve different purposes, the underlying pattern—early pricing combined with real use cases—has prompted discussion around whether MUTM could not only follow a similar path, but exceed XRP’s early growth over time.

Early XRP price surge explained

XRP launched in 2012 and spent several years trading at fractions of a cent, often below $0.01. During that time, it attracted little attention from retail investors and was mostly discussed within niche blockchain circles. Liquidity was thin, adoption was limited, and price movement was slow.

That changed dramatically during the 2017–2018 bull cycle. XRP surged from around $0.25 to nearly $3.80 in a matter of weeks, delivering gains of well over 1,200% in a very short period. The move was driven by a combination of broader market momentum, increased exchange listings, and a sudden shift in perception as XRP became one of the most talked-about digital assets in the market.

MUTM price prediction

Mutuum Finance currently sits at a much earlier point in its lifecycle. The MUTM token is priced at $0.04 in presale phase 7, while the presale initially began at $0.01. That means the token has already increased by 300% since the first phase, yet it remains well below its $0.06 launch price.

By the time MUTM reaches launch, the total increase from the first presale phase will stand at 500%, before the token even becomes publicly tradable. This positioning places MUTM closer to XRP’s pre-breakout phase rather than its peak.

Some long-term projections suggest that MUTM could outperform XRP’s historical surge by a significant margin. If XRP’s early breakout delivered roughly 1,200%, projections for MUTM extend 500% beyond that level, supported by a more utility-focused structure and a token launch aligned directly with a working platform.

Unlike XRP in its early days, Mutuum Finance is being built around active on-chain functionality from the start. The project is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that supports two distinct models: peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P).

In the P2C model, users supply assets into shared liquidity pools and earn yield based on borrowing demand. Deposits are represented by mtTokens, which track ownership and yield accumulation over time. These mtTokens play a central role in the protocol’s reward structure.

The P2P model offers greater flexibility. Users can lend or borrow directly from one another, choosing their own terms such as interest rates and loan duration. This model also allows support for a wider range of assets, including memecoins like DOGE or SHIB, giving users more control and customization compared to traditional DeFi platforms.

V1 protocol and current development milestones

Mutuum Finance has already reached several important milestones. The team has completed Phase 1 of its roadmap, with Phase 2 now more than halfway finished. Development is currently focused on the upcoming V1 protocol, which is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet.

The project recently confirmed that its lending and borrowing smart contracts have completed a full Halborn security audit, with all recommendations integrated. Following this milestone, the team stated that the official V1 launch date will be announced.

The V1 protocol is expected to introduce the following core features:

Liquidity pools for decentralized lending



mtTokens representing supplied assets



Debt tokens for borrowed positions



Automated liquidator mechanisms



Initial support for ETH and USDT

These components form the foundation of the platform’s lending and borrowing functionality.

According to the roadmap, Mutuum Finance plans to launch the platform and token within the same phase. This approach can significantly influence early price behavior. Tokens that debut alongside a working product tend to receive stronger attention from exchanges, users, and liquidity providers.

If MUTM gains listings on major exchanges shortly after launch, visibility and accessibility would increase rapidly. Historically, this type of exposure has been a major catalyst for early price expansion, especially for tokens starting from relatively low valuations.

Can MUTM outpace XRP’s early performance?

XRP’s largest gains came when it was still early, lightly held, and underestimated. Mutuum Finance shows similar early-stage characteristics but with a more defined utility model and a clearer launch structure.

With MUTM priced at $0.04, a move toward long-term projections would represent a far larger percentage increase than XRP’s initial breakout. While outcomes depend on execution and market conditions, the combination of early pricing, platform-driven demand, flexible lending models, and expanding asset support positions MUTM as a project with the potential to exceed XRP’s early growth trajectory over time.

