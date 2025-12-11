The European Union “has the tools which can function positively and catalytically” towards a resumption of negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem, European Affairs Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna said on Thursday.

“First of all, the EU has the tools in relation to its relations with Turkey, but also because any solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the agreed framework, must be consistent with the European acquis communautaire, with European legislation, with the principles and values of the European Union,” he said.

She added that the EU “stands by Cyprus so that we can have exactly the necessary progress”.

Her comments came after the EU’s envoy for the Cyprus problem Johannes Hahn had met President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday morning, and she described that meeting both as “constructive” and “productive”.

She added that Hahn had informed Christodoulides “about a series of contacts” that he had with foreign ministers from other EU member states about the Cyprus problem, with those contacts said to be “ongoing”, with more meetings expected in the “immediate future”.

Additionally, she said, Hahn is making efforts to be able to visit Ankara “within the framework of his mandate on the Cyprus issue”.

She said it is also “particularly important” that Hahn will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman during his stay on the island, and that the government “welcomes this fact”.

Hahn had also met Erhurman during his first visit to the island in his role, in June, though this was before Erhurman’s election to the office in October.

The meeting had been arranged after Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader of the day, refused to meet Hahn, and Erhurman wrote in a post on social media after the meeting that he had discussed a range of issues with him, including the framework for a Cyprus problem solution, electricity interconnection, and the property issue.

“Once again, we have the opportunity to explain things comprehensively. Dialogue and diplomacy are always good. We will keep talking to everyone, without getting tired or bored of explaining,” he said.