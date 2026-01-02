The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) welcomed Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1.

In its statement, Keve explained that the role is both a national responsibility and a strategic opportunity for the country at a time of major economic and geopolitical challenges across Europe.

“With the assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Keve expresses its warm congratulations to the government and the Cypriot state for undertaking the Presidency of the Council of the European Union,” the chamber said.

“This Presidency constitutes an important national responsibility but also a substantial opportunity for Cyprus to actively contribute to shaping European policies, during a period of increased challenges but also major transformations for the European economy, competitiveness and social cohesion,” the chamber added.

Moreover, Keve said that, as the institutional representative of Cypriot business, it stands ready to actively support the national effort by placing its experience, expertise and networks at the disposal of the state.

“We believe that close cooperation between the public and private sectors is of decisive importance for the success of the Presidency and for highlighting Cyprus’ role as a reliable and productive partner within the European Union,” the chamber said.

“Every success to the work of the government and all those working for the successful exercise of the European Presidency, for the benefit of our country and Europe as a whole,” Keve concluded.

The importance of Cyprus’ six-month term was also underlined by European Affairs Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna, who described the undertaking of the rotating presidency as “a moment of pride,” speaking on Thursday to the Cyprus News Agency.

“Cyprus will work as an honest and reliable mediator, representing all member states equally and seeking consensual solutions, in a particularly demanding geopolitical context,” she said.

Raouna added that the government has “from the very beginning” approached the role “not simply as an institutional duty, but as a national mission and a strategic opportunity for the Republic of Cyprus to contribute substantially to the European project”.

President Nikos Christodoulides also stressed the wider significance of the presidency, saying on Thursday that it is time for “further European integration,” as Cyprus formally took over the Council of the EU for a six-month term.

“Time for more autonomy for Europe, for further European integration, taking into account that by addressing challenges, the union always emerges stronger,” he said in comments to the Cyprus News Agency.

During Cyprus’ term at the helm of the Council, Christodoulides said his government will “work for a union which is strong from within, capable of protecting its citizens, its borders, and its interests”.

He added that the European Union must also be capable of “building partnerships and alliances from a position of strength”.

Earlier, the president said Cyprus is fully prepared to assume the presidency, in comments made after visiting the newly upgraded Cyprus conference centre, which will host most of the presidency’s events and activities.

He said the main goal of Cyprus’ presidency is to achieve European autonomy and an “EU open to the world.”

Christodoulides added that a successful presidency would strengthen Cyprus’ position within the European Union.