Seven people were arrested during overnight police operations across the island as officers intensified checks aimed at maintaining public order, police said on Friday.

Two people, aged 25 and 27, were arrested in Nicosia after a search of the vehicle they were travelling in uncovered a small quantity of drugs.

In a separate case in Paphos, a 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of a small quantity of drugs.

Also in Paphos, a 45-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were taken into custody after police searched a residence and seized various electronic devices for which the pair failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the origin” of the possessions.

During the same operation in the district, a 36-year-old man was arrested on a court warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal possession of a weapon.

In the Nicosia district, a 34-year-old was arrested after two knives were found inside a vehicle during a police investigation.

Throughout the night, police stopped more than 450 vehicles for inspection and checked over 600 occupants.

Officers also carried out 38 inspections of premises as part of efforts to suppress criminal activity.

Traffic checks resulted in 129 complaints for various violations, while 19 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Ten vehicles were seized in connection with traffic offences.