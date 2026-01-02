Trade unions are preparing to escalate pressure on the government over labour policy, with a request for a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and a key labour advisory body meeting scheduled for January 9.

The unions Sek, Peo and Deok convened on Friday to coordinate further action, agreeing to submit a memorandum to the president addressing a range of labour issues, as well as crucially, the minimum wage.

Peo general secretary Sotiroulla Charalambous said the memorandum would be finalised within the next week.

She confirmed that discussions with the government would also take place within the framework of the labour advisory body, which will meet next Friday with the labour minister, trade unions and employers’ organisations.

The developments come amid fierce criticism from Akel and Peo over what they describe as inadequate social and welfare policies.

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou said one in four Cypriots remains on a low income and one in seven is at risk of poverty, arguing that stagnant wages and economic insecurity show that current policies are failing large sections of society.

Peo have already expressed strong disappointment with the government’s decision, describing it as a setback that falls short of the EU directive on adequate minimum wages.

In a joint statement with Sek and Deok, the unions claimed that once inflation is taken into account, the effective increase amounts to just €67 after six months of employment, placing the minimum wage below the EU benchmark of 60 per cent of the median wage.

Criticism has been countered by fiscal council president Michalis Persianis, who cautioned that small businesses and youth employment could be disproportionately affected.