An outhouse made of wooden beams and tin located in the Larnaca village of Avdellero suffered “extensive damage” after catching fire, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Saturday.

The building was located next to the village’s Ayia Marina church, with the fire breaking out at around 10.30am on Friday.

Kettis said the contents of the building also suffered extensive damage, and so far, “no safe conclusions” can be drawn regarding the cause of the fire.