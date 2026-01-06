Cyprus, which officially takes over the rotating EU Council presidency tomorrow, will use it to demonstrate what it can offer Europe, including its geostrategic importance, experience in security and cooperation and commitment to European values, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Epiphany water blessing ceremony held at Paralimni marina, Fitiris said the day coincided with “an exceptionally important period” for the country.

“This is a top institutional responsibility, but also a unique opportunity,” he said, adding that Cyprus is being called upon to contribute to shaping European policies, promote cooperation, strengthen stability and highlight its role as a reliable partner.

“The presidency is not simply an institutional milestone,” he said.

“It is a moment that calls on us to show what Cyprus can offer Europe – its geostrategic significance, its experience in security and cooperation, its dedication to European values and its vision for a more resilient, fairer and united Europe.”

Referring to the Epiphany celebrations, Fitiris described the day as one of the brightest moments in the Orthodox tradition, marking spiritual renewal and purification.

He said the blessing of the waters symbolised life, renewal and divine grace.

He added that the presence of the clergy, local authorities, state officials and security forces underlined the collective importance of the day, social cohesion and national unity.

This year marked the first time the Epiphany ceremony was held at Paralimni marina, which Fitiris said carried particular significance as a space where tradition meets the future.

“Spirituality and progress, historical identity and development prospects meld together here,” he said.

The minister – who comes from Paralimni – said his presence carried personal meaning, describing it as a return to his roots and a connection with the people and place that helped shape him.

Fitiris also referred to the marina as a key development project that combines economic activity with quality of life, entrepreneurship with tourism, and local growth with international outreach.

He wished safety and prosperity to all those working in and visiting the area, while expressing hope that the light of Epiphany would guide Cyprus and Europe with “unity, wisdom, peace and progress.”

In his address, Paralimni–Deryneia mayor George Nicolettos said the ceremony had a special and historic character, as it was the first time the blessing of the waters had taken place at the marina.

He described it as the beginning of a new development chapter for the municipality and highlighted the area’s long-standing connection with the sea.

The mayor said the municipality was proud of the marina, describing it as the “largest private project within the municipality’s boundaries, with an investment exceeding €100 million.”

Nicolettos said the project helped transform tourism and congratulated its owners for their decision to invest locally.

The mayor announced that the Epiphany water blessing for the municipality would now be held annually at the marina, establishing a new tradition.

Wishing the public enlightenment and a happy new year, the mayor expressed hope that in 2027 the blessing of the waters would be held on the “free, liberated golden sands of Famagusta”.