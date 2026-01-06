Late-cycle crypto markets often change in a familiar way. Large caps stop moving as fast, and traders begin searching for smaller projects that still have a clear runway. The shift is not always about leaving big names behind. It is about adding a new crypto that sits earlier in its lifecycle, where milestones can still reshape how the market values it.

That rotation is starting to show up in conversations around Mutuum Finance (MUTM). It is an early-stage DeFi crypto project that is moving closer to a major protocol release. Some analysts believe that timing is why attention is starting to drift from established coins toward MUTM, even before the wider crowd locks in.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) trades around $2.10 with a market cap near $130B. A key resistance zone many traders watch sits around $2.50. When a coin is this large, the path higher usually takes more time and more capital. That does not mean XRP is weak. It means the next move can look steadier, not explosive.

XRP also sits in a part of the market where expectations are already mature. A lot of buyers who want XRP already hold it. That can make the next big rally harder to sustain unless new demand expands fast. In crypto predictions, this is why large caps often get framed with smaller upside ranges compared with early-stage tokens.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) trades around $135 with a market cap near $76B. A resistance zone often mentioned by traders sits around $150. Solana also has one of the strongest early surge stories in the market. It rewarded early holders because adoption accelerated and the market repriced it quickly.

That history matters, because early SOL investors know what a real growth cycle looks like. They also know what comes after. Once a coin is widely held and already valued in the tens of billions, the next big run tends to be harder. It can still happen, but it often needs broader market strength to carry it.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi crypto project developing a non custodial lending and borrowing protocol. The goal is to let users lend, borrow, and manage collateral under clear rules. The project describes a dual-market structure meant to serve different lending demand as adoption grows, which is the kind of foundation investors often want to see before a DeFi protocol reaches wider use.

One market is pool-based lending, often described as P2C. Users deposit assets into shared pools. Borrowers then take loans from those pools. Borrowing rates are derived from utilization, meaning how much of the pool is currently borrowed..

The second market is peer-to-peer matching, often described as P2P. Instead of borrowing from a pool, a borrower and lender can match directly and agree on terms. This can appeal to users who want clearer conditions or who do not want full exposure to pool rate swings. Mutuum Finance also outlines stable borrowing rates in certain conditions.

Collateral rules also shape the system’s risk controls. A simple example is a 75% Loan-to-Value limit for lower-volatility assets. With $1,000 of collateral, a user could borrow up to $750. If the position becomes unsafe after price moves, liquidation rules can trigger to protect solvency.

The traction story is already visible. Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised and around 18,700 holders. That scale matters in DeFi because lending systems depend on trust and broad participation, not only short-term attention. The token sale has also progressed through fixed stages. MUTM is priced at $0.04 in presale Phase 7.

Why early investors are now considering MUTM

The common thread is timing. XRP and SOL are established. MUTM is still in the earlier window where a protocol release can change behavior and draw new capital.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) says it is preparing its V1 release for the Sepolia testnet before moving on to final mainnet deployment, with timing described as coming shortly. The project lists the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and an automated Liquidator Bot as key parts of V1. It also states that ETH and USDT are expected to be the first assets supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

Some analysts believe MUTM is following the early steps that often show up before a strong repricing. A staged token sale that keeps progressing. A growing holder base. A near-term V1 runway. In a bullish scenario, projections show the 650% upside framing as a move from $0.04 toward around $0.30 over time. That is a 7.5x outcome from the current price, and it is not presented as guaranteed. It is a scenario tied to adoption and visibility after V1.

A simple value example shows why math attracts attention. At $0.04, a $400 allocation equals 10,000 MUTM. If the token reached $0.30 in that bullish scenario, that position would be valued at $3,000. That is the type of asymmetry large caps rarely offer at their current size.

The late-stage signals

Security is another reason MUTM is being treated more seriously than many early-stage tokens. Mutuum Finance states that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol.

It also cites a CertiK token scan score of 90/100 and references a $50k bug bounty. For a lending protocol, this is crucial because the system manages collateral and liquidations, where mistakes can scale quickly once liquidity grows.

Phase 7 also changes behavior. Later phases often feel tighter because the price is higher and the remaining stage supply becomes more valuable. Some market commentators suggest that this is when bigger buyers often start paying closer attention, because they can see clear progress and clearer readiness signals..

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).