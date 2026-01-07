A complaint of assault filed against Disy MP Nikos Sykas by his own wife has allegedly been withdrawn, local media reported on Wednesday.

The complaint had been filed on January 4 with Limassol police and concerned an alleged incident of violence while the couple were in Athens over the new year period.

Following the report, the woman was examined by a doctor in Greece, and a medical certificate was issued.

Sykas has publicly denied the allegations.

Prior to the withdrawal, the legal service had been preparing a request to lift the MP’s parliamentary immunity, with police instructed to collect additional statements to support the investigation.

These included testimony from individuals in Cyprus who were informed of the incident, as well as requests to the Greek authorities for statements from people said to have had knowledge of events in Athens, namely a doctor and a taxi driver.

Legal sources have indicated that the withdrawal of a complaint does not necessarily halt criminal proceedings.

The investigation file, including testimonies already gathered, is expected to be forwarded to the legal service, which will assess whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed irrespective of the complainant’s new position.

If a case were to be registered, the complainant could be summoned to testify, with further decisions taken depending on her response.

The case is further convoluted by issues of immunity, as Sykas is still a sitting member of parliament.

Any decision on whether to pursue prosecution would rest with the attorney-general.

The developments come after Disy announced that Sykas would be removed from the party’s ballot for the upcoming parliamentary elections following the allegations.

A meeting of the party’s bureau is scheduled for later today, where the implications of the complaint’s withdrawal are expected to be discussed.