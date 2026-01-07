New prisons are to be constructed on the outskirts of Nicosia, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris announced on Wednesday, confirming that plans to expand the existing central prisons have been suspended.

Fitiris made the announcement following his fourth visit to the central prisons in less than a month but did not specify the exact location of the new facilities.

He also confirmed that the state will proceed with the recruitment of 90 new prison guards within the month, all of whom will undergo mandatory training.

Speaking to prison staff, the minister described the guard corps as the “cornerstone of an effective correctional system”.

He said a prison system could only be considered successful when “those serving sentences were better integrated into society upon release”.

Fitiris announced a series of measures aimed at modernising prisons and improving conditions for both inmates and staff.

Alongside the new recruitments, the prison guard school will supposedly be upgraded and reopened, while the vacant post of prisons director will be advertised.

The minister reiterated that architectural planning and construction procedures for the new correctional facilities are to begin imminently.

Additional measures include the installation of an independent electronic camera monitoring system, strengthened nursing and mental health support for inmates and staff.

Fitiris insisted that society expects “tangible results rather than intentions”.

He added that his visits to the central prisons would continue on a regular basis.