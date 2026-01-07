The decision by former Bishop Tychikos to appeal to the civil courts over his removal from the Paphos bishopric constitutes an act of disobedience to the church, the archdiocese said ahead of an extraordinary Holy Synod session scheduled for Thursday.

A spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that the synod will convene to address the issue and decide how it will be concluded.

The emergency session follows the bishop formally informing the Holy Synod of his intention to seek legal action through the civil courts to reclaim his post at the Paphos bishopric.

Tychikos argues that his right to the position is guaranteed by his election, both by his congregation and by the synod itself.

However, the church regards such a move as outright “disobedience” and amounts to a circumvention of the ecumenical patriarch’s ruling to resolve the matter internally.

The archdiocese underlined that the church does not base its actions or decisions on “the judgements of political courts”.

Bishop Tychikos was removed from the Paphos bishopric at an emergency synod session in May, following a series of disputes with Archbishop Georgios over matters of church protocol.

While he remains a bishop and a member of the Holy Synod, he has been relieved of his administrative duties and placed at the disposal of the church.