Tensions have escalated within the Church after lawyer for former bishop of Paphos Tychikos, Evangelia Poulla, accused Archbishop Georgios of intimidation and unfair treatment, it was reported on Friday.

Poulla told the Cyprus News Agency that the Archbishop has restricted Tychikos’ right to perform religious services.

She said the Archbishop has only allowed Tychikos to conduct a memorial for his mother at Saint George’s chapel near Mesana, a remote location, preventing many people from attending.

She said the Archbishop also refuses to hand over official documents Tychikos has repeatedly requested. These include a copy of the church court’s ruling against him, minutes from important meetings of the Holy Synod, and 20 pieces of evidence attached to accusations made by the Archbishop against Tychikos.

Tychikos sent a letter on June 18 to the Holy Synod secretariat demanding these documents.

He argued he has the right to know the evidence and accusations against him. His lawyer said no response has been given and no documents provided.

On June 26, Archbishop Georgios wrote to Tychikos stating he cannot carry out services in the Paphos Diocese. He allowed one exception for the July 5 memorial.

The Archbishop also said the Holy Synod is offering Tychikos accommodation at the Archbishopric.

However, he emphasised that Tychikos remains “at the disposal of the Church,” under the Synod’s decision of May 22.

That ruling requires Tychikos to sign a declaration of faith, to be reviewed by the Synod, before any duties can be assigned.

Archbishop Georgios said the Church will take no further decisions until the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople rules on Tychikos’ appeal.

Tychikos has said he wishes to continue serving as bishop.

In a letter to the Archbishop and the Synod, he said he wants to perform services mainly at Stavros Monastery in Minthi and occasionally in other churches in Paphos. He stated he does not intend to cause division but refuses to give up his role.