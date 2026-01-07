Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 78-year-old man and the poisoning of four others in Larnaca are ongoing with police on Wednesday saying that traces of liquid ecstasy were found at the home of the deceased.

As part of the investigation, police took several samples from the 78-year-old’s home for laboratory testing, in which the substance y-Butyrolactone, also known as GBL, was detected.

GBL is commonly used as a cleaning detergent. In the human body, the substance acts as a prodrug of GHB, a colour- and odourless liquid, also referred to as liquid ecstasy or “date rape drug.”

The 78-year-old man was found unconscious by his daughter in his Larnaca home on Saturday and died soon after being admitted to Larnaca general hospital on the same evening.

Following his death his 81-year-old sister, his 62-year-old niece and his 77-year-old neighbour gathered for coffee at his home in Larnaca on Sunday.

The three visitors lost consciousness after consuming coffee and water during the gathering and were admitted to Larnaca general hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

The 72-year-old wife of the deceased was hospitalised prior to the incident after feeling unwell on Friday. She is in a stable condition and currently undergoing further treatment at Larnaca general hospital.

An autopsy was carried out on the body of the 78-year-old on Monday, with findings yet to be made public.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Monday, police said the couple’s son had previously been arrested in connection with a drug-related case.

According to AlphaNews, the allegations against the son involve possession of liquid drugs, with the group suspected of having consumed an “unknown liquid substance.”

Investigations into a possible connection between the son and Sunday’s incident are ongoing.