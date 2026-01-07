Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday pressed allies for ironclad security guarantees against any renewed Russian attack while also seeking progress on EU membership talks and tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Zelenskiy met President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia as Cyprus took over the European Union’s rotating presidency, which runs for six months.

“We are working to make as much progress as possible during this period on opening negotiating clusters and on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union,” Zelenskiy said after the meeting, in a statement posted on X.

Ukraine applied to join the EU days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, seeking to anchor itself politically and economically to the West. It has been pushing to make progress on its bid, despite the challenges of the war and opposition from EU member Hungary to a fast-track for Kyiv.

“The president and I talked about strengthening sanctions against Russia, which must remain in place as long as Russia’s aggression and occupation continue,” Zelenskiy said.

The two leaders also discussed reinforcing Ukraine’s air defence and the production and supply of drones. “We hope that support for Ukraine will remain strong,” he said.

Zelenskiy also expressed his gratitude for the support and humanitarian assistance his country receives from the EU.

Christodoulides welcomed him to the presidential palace and said that “it seems that we have many positive developments”.

“I look forward to updating you on the latest developments and what we can do as the presidency of the Council of the EU to support the efforts of the US [and] the international community for a peace agreement,” he said.

Later on Wednesday, only a few hours before the Cyprus officially assumed the EU presidency, Christodoulides hosted a meeting at the presidential palace with the participation of the presidents of the European Commission and the EU council, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Russian aggression against the Ukraine was the only topic on the agenda of the quartet meeting.

Zelenskiy was the first to arrive, followed by von der Leyen and Costa, all of whom were given a red-carpet welcome by Christodoulides.

The president said Wednesday was an important day and emphasised Cyprus’ willingness to cooperate during its presidency to create an autonomous EU, open to the world and committed to supporting Ukraine in achieving a “just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine” based on international law

“As the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, we will work actively to ensure that European support for Ukraine remains strong, united and unwavering,” Christodoulides wrote in a statement on X after the four leaders meeting.

He reiterated that supporting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine was a central priority of the presidency, and re-affirmed Cyprus’s proactive backing as part of a “collective effort for peace, stability and security in Europe”.

Christodoulides held a separate meeting with Costa to coordinate work on European priorities for the next six months, with an aim to secure the bloc’s cohesion against international challenges.

“We look forward to close and substantive cooperation with the aim of jointly promoting key European priorities, such as our support for Ukraine, strengthening competitiveness and simplifying procedures, the next Multiannual Financial Framework, enlargement, as well as defense and security,” he wrote on X.

Zelenskiy had travelled straight to Cyprus from Tuesday’s meeting of the ‘Coalition of the willing’ – a group of over 30 countries which have pledged support for Ukraine – in Paris, where attendees had agreed a five-point declaration regarding Ukraine’s future.

Those five points included participation in a ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism led by the United States, further support for Ukraine’s armed forces, a multinational effort to support the rebuilding of Ukraine’s military deterrent, binding commitments to support Ukraine in the event of future Russian attacks, and commitments to long-term defence cooperation with Ukraine.

Zelenskiy had arrived at Larnaca airport on Wednesday morning and was greeted there by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.

Zelenskiy also met Cyprus Greek Orthodox Archbishop Georgios, who heads one of the oldest independent Christian churches worldwide. Despite internal dissent, Georgios’ church has voiced support for the independence of the Church of Ukraine away from the sphere of Moscow.

On Monday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had said that Christodoulides’ meeting with Zelenskiy comes “at a time when European support for Ukraine remains crucial”.

The meeting, he said, will take place “with an emphasis on efforts for peace, the maintenance of international legitimacy and the protection of the fundamental principles which constitute the European project”.

“These are principles to which the Republic of Cyprus remains firmly committed.”

He said that this is because Cyprus “knows first-hand the consequences of the invasion and ongoing occupation”.

The meeting comes off the back of a telephone conversation held by the pair last week, in which Christodoulides had said that “supporting Ukraine will be a top priority of the Cyprus presidency” of the Council of the EU.

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, had said he had congratulated Christodoulides on the start of Cyprus’ six-month term, and that his country “counts on strong decisions that will strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe over the next six months”.

“It is important that Ukraine is among the key priorities during the Cypriot presidency. Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is one of the security guarantees for us, and for our part we are always doing everything necessary,” he said.