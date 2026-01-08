Former bishop Tychikos has been indefinitely suspended by the Holy Synod following his decision to appeal to the civil courts over his removal from the Paphos bishopric.

The Holy Synod convened on Thursday under Archbishop Georgios, in what turned out to be a lengthy session, during which it decided to suspend Tychikos until he accepted the conditions set for him.

The decision was announced by Holy Synod chief secretary archimandrite George Christodoulou.

The Holy Synod will be convening again on January 14 to discuss other issues on the agenda.

Bishop Tychikos was removed from the Paphos bishopric at an emergency synod session in May 2025, following a series of disputes with Archbishop Georgios over matters of church protocol.