Proposals for the forthcoming Paphos marina at Kissonerga are being submitted throughout January, with the deadline set for January 23.

Paphos chamber of commerce and industry president (Evep), George Mais, said the process is expected to become clearer within the month.

The January deadline follows an extension granted to allow interested parties time to submit questions, with a fixed period set for official responses.

Once proposals are submitted, an evaluation of the bids is scheduled for March, after which those shortlisted will be invited to proceed to the next phase of the competition.

Negotiations are expected to take place in May, with the award of the concession planned for late 2026.

Construction work is currently projected to begin in April 2027.

Under the tender terms, the successful bidder may choose between two development options.

The first concept is a marina with capacity for up to 1,000 leisure vessels, with 70 to 80 per cent of facilities at sea and 20 to 30 per cent on land, combined with residential and commercial development, including a hotel complex.

The second option provides for the same marina capacity and mixed-use development, alongside a dedicated cruise ship berthing area.

The concession will involve a 55-year lease covering a total area of approximately 166,000 square metres.

The current tender process follows a series of delays.

After initial expectations that the international tender would be launched in June 2025, legal and technical reviews pushed the timeline back to late summer.

The deputy tourism ministry formally launched the tender process in September 2025.

President Nikos Christodoulides has previously described the marina as a “landmark project that could elevate Paphos into a leading destination in the eastern Mediterranean”.

The project itself has been stalled for more than three decades by legal and bureaucratic setbacks.