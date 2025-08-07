The much-anticipated tender for the construction of the Paphos marina at Potima is expected to be launched by early September, according to president of the association of large-scale property developers Andreas Demetriades.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Demetriades said the deputy ministry of tourism had initially informed the association that the international tender would be published in June.

He explained that the tender file had already been prepared by the deputy ministry and submitted for legal and technical review.

However, the legal service requested additional clarifications, which have since been provided.

“We have been informed that the clarifications have been sent to the legal service, and we are now waiting for the legal review to be completed so the tender process can move forward,” he said.

Demetriades added that Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis had reassured stakeholders that there would be no significant delay, noting that the launch of the tender now depends solely on the final approval of the documents by the legal service.

“We expect the tender to be announced sometime in August or at the latest, in early September, “he concluded.