This weekend, get ready for Broadway musicals, tributes to Michael Jackson, choir performances, bazaars and exhibitions. Events are happening all around the island, and we have collected some of the weekend’s best options. Here’s what’s on this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Music and shows

Fans of musicals, this Paphos concert is for you. Midia Kalou and Marianna Georgiou present a voice and piano performance on Thursday titled A Night of Broadway at Technopolis 20. The evening features some of the most iconic and award-winning songs from the musicals of Broadway and the West End and is set to begin at 7pm.

In Larnaca, The Alley Garden will host a live music night this Friday. Tasos Fokou will create a soulful music experience at 8.30pm, accompanying the bar’s cocktails with some live tunes to welcome the weekend.

A special tribute show lands in Cyprus this weekend for two unique performances. Sergio Cortez brings his iconic Michael Jackson tribute show to Nicosia and Limassol, celebrating the king of pop. He will first entertain Nicosia audiences on Saturday night and then Limassol audiences on Sunday.

Back in the capital, jazz melodies will sound downtown as Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club welcomes The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band. Local musicians will pay homage to the leading ladies of jazz from the 20th century, starting at 9.30pm.

Cultural events

As the International Nicosia Festival 2025 concludes, it offers one last night at the theatre. Throughout all of its productions in 2025, photographer Nikolas Louka captured the moments before the artists went on stage and after the shows concluded, documenting the process of performing and the effects of the performing art world. On Friday, the festival presents these moments in a photography exhibition at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, followed by a party with DJ sets.

On Saturday, Mikri Arktos in downtown Nicosia will host the Amalgamation Choir’s Winter Gathering, including a mini concert, a documentary screening and a community bazaar with second-hand clothing, handmade gifts and books.

Broadway songs at Technopolis Amy Stephens, Objects of Wonder

Art exhibitions

Art Seen Gallery continues to exhibit Amy Stephens’ Nature’s Stage exhibition, curated by Maria Stathi. Running until January 19, the showcase creates new meanings between the Cypriot landscape, sculptural materials and the human body.

On Friday, a new exhibition will open at Gloria Gallery. The Anamnesis exhibition by Stephanos Philippou and Anastasia Sivkova includes drawings, watercolours and canvases, through which the two artists explore memory as a living, fragile and constantly shifting experience. Its opening event will take place at 7.30pm and the exhibition will remain open until the end of the month.

A Night of Broadway

Live performance of iconic and award-winning musicals of Broadway and the West End by Midia Kalou (voice) and Marianna Georgiou (piano). January 8. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Live Music Night at The Alley Garden

With Tasos Fokou. January 9. The Alley Garden, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €3. Tel: 99-952828

Live Tribute Show: Michael Jackson

2-hour tribute show with Sergio Cortes. January 10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. January 11. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 7pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com

The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band

Tribute to iconic jazz singers of the 20th century. January 10. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. Doors open: 7pm, live music: 9.30pm. Pre-sale tickets on More.com €13. At the door: €15. Tel: 95-147711

Peras

Photography exhibition by Nikolas Louka with behind-the-scenes shots from the productions of the International Nicosia Festival 2025. Followed by a closing party with DJs. January 9. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. Free

Amalgamation Choir Winter Gathering

Choir performance, bazaar, documentary screening. January 10. Mikri Arktos, Nicosia. 11am-7pm

Nature’s Stage

Solo exhibition by Amy Stephens. Curated by Maria Stathi. Until January 19. Art Seen, Nicosia. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 4pm-7pm or by appointment. Tel: 22-006624. [email protected]. www.art-seen.org

Anamnesis

Exhibition by Stephanos Philippou and Anastasia Sivkova. January 9-30. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.45 and 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com