Plans for a further crematorium in Cyprus were announced on Friday and have already moved into an active development phase following a partnership between the Cyprus Cremation Society and European funeral services company Funecap.

The agreement is intended to see the construction and operation of a modern crematorium facility, addressing the absence of cremation services on the island.

To date, families seeking cremation have been required to make arrangements abroad.

Under the partnership, Funecap will provide financial backing and operational capacity.

Founder of the Cyprus Cremation Society Dr Ian Hussein said the proposed facility aims to reduce pressure on burial space and provide services accessible to all communities in Cyprus.

The society has campaigned for the introduction of cremation for many years, citing demographic change, land use constraints and evolving social attitudes.

Funecap, which operates funeral and cremation infrastructure across several European countries, has described Cyprus as part of its wider regional expansion.

Hussein has worked in the cemetery and crematorium sector for four decades and previously held senior roles within the UK’s Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.

Since relocating to Cyprus in 2016, he has continued to advocate for the introduction of cremation services on the island.

The announcement comes as a separate crematorium project in Paphos continues to face delays.

Cyprus’ first crematorium, the Golden Leaves Cyprus Crematorium, was last year said to opening this summer although its social media accounts now put this at 2027.

The Golden Leaves facility is planned for the industrial area near Ayia Varvara, Paphos.

The Orthodox Church has reiterated its position that it will not conduct funeral rites for individuals who choose cremation.

The Church’s stance contrasts with that of several other Orthodox churches, including those in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Russia and Ukraine, which do not restrict funeral services for cremated individuals.