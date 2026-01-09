Every market cycle has one question that never disappears. Which crypto to buy before it crosses the $1 mark. For many investors, that level is not just psychological. It often signals a shift from early adoption to broader awareness. Market commentators suggest that tokens approaching this stage usually share a few traits. They are still early, they are building real utility, and they are entering a phase where demand starts to compound. One project increasingly mentioned in this context is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale and preparation

Mutuum Finance is a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The goal is practical rather than abstract. The protocol aims to let users supply assets, earn yield, and access overcollateralized loans in a controlled environment.

The presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple stages. So far, Mutuum Finance has raised about $19.6M and attracted more than 18,800 holders. Around 825M tokens have already been sold. Out of the total 4B supply, 45.5% or roughly 1.82B tokens are allocated for the presale. This shows a wide distribution rather than a narrow one.

At its core, Mutuum Finance is building two lending paths. In the peer-to-contract model, users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens. These mtTokens grow in value as interest accrues, allowing suppliers to earn yield passively. Borrowers can also draw liquidity from these same pools by posting collateral and borrowing within defined loan-to-value limits.

In the peer-to-peer model, lending and borrowing occur through direct agreements between users. Lenders commit assets to individual loan terms, while borrowers provide collateral and access liquidity with clear loan-to-value limits and liquidation rules. Together, these systems aim to support real usage instead of short-term attention.

For example, if a user supplies $2,000 worth of ETH into a pool generating a 5% APY, the value linked to their mtTokens would increase by about $100 over a year, assuming rates remain stable. A borrower using $3,000 worth of ETH as collateral could borrow up to $2,250 at a 75% LTV, with liquidation rules applying if the collateral value drops below safety thresholds.

Protocol launch and Halborn Security

Development progress is often what separates ideas from execution. According to the official X statement, Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 release of its lending and borrowing protocol. The first deployment is planned for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. Initial supported assets include ETH and USDT. Core components include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot.

Security steps have already been taken. The V1 protocol has completed an independent audit by Halborn Security. Mutuum Finance also holds a 90/100 CertiK token scan score and has launched a $50k bug bounty aimed at identifying code vulnerabilities. These measures help explain why early investor sentiment remains constructive.

Some analysts believe this stage supports the first price scenario. With MUTM currently priced around $0.04 and the official launch price set at $0.06, a move toward launch represents roughly a 1.5x increase. Market commentators suggest that as long as the token gains visibility around the V1 rollout, this initial repricing could happen quickly once trading opens.

mtTokens mechanics

Beyond launch timing, Mutuum Finance ties token demand to activity. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that grow as interest accrues. As borrowing increases, the protocol generates fees.

A portion of that revenue is used to buy MUTM on the open market. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This creates a loop where usage leads to buying pressure. Some analysts believe this model can support sustained demand once lending activity grows.

Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system encourages steady participation rather than one-time engagement.

In the second price scenario, valuation shifts from launch mechanics to platform usage. In a bullish scenario, projections show that if borrowing and lending volumes scale, MUTM could move several multiples above the launch price. A move from $0.06 toward $0.30 would represent a 5x increase. Market commentators suggest this level often reflects early usage growth rather than peak adoption.

Phase 7 and whale interest

Phase 7 of the presale is now active and represents 5% of the total presale allocation. The token price sits at $0.04. From the Phase 1 price of $0.01, this reflects a 300% increase so far. The official launch price remains set at $0.06.

As presale phases advance, supply dynamics change. Fewer tokens remain at lower prices, and later buyers enter at higher valuations. Industry speculation points to this stage as the point where larger allocations often appear. While individual wallet details are not public, market commentators suggest whale participation tends to increase as supply tightens and launch approaches.

This timing matters. Earlier stages focused on distribution. Current stages focus on positioning. Combined with the V1 rollout, security audits, and engagement systems, Phase 7 marks a shift in how the market views the project.

In a market where many still ask is crypto a good investment, projects that move from build phase to activity phase often draw the most attention. Mutuum Finance appears to be approaching that transition.

