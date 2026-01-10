As 2026 narratives take shape, the market is splitting attention between familiar community tokens that thrive on momentum and newer utility-first altcoins that are still early in their price discovery. Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains on many watchlists as traders look for the next breakout level, while Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being discussed for a much larger rerating cycle—mainly because it’s still in presale at $0.04 and planning to enter open trading with platform utility close behind.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2026

SHIB is currently trading around $0.00000874, and recent crypto charts have kept attention on whether it can push decisively above the $0.000010 zone. That level is treated as a psychological marker because a clean move through it tends to attract trend-following liquidity. When SHIB stalls below it, price action often shifts into a slower range where momentum traders wait for confirmation before committing again.

For 2026, SHIB’s potential is usually framed in ranges rather than one clean target. More conservative outlooks keep the discussion near the $0.000010–$0.000012 area in a steady market, while more bullish projections stretch toward $0.000025–$0.000036 if sentiment turns strongly optimistic and the broader market expands. In other words, SHIB can still deliver meaningful upside, but its next big move is typically tied to a breakout moment where the market shifts from watching to chasing.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being tracked in a different category. It’s a DeFi crypto project building a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, and it’s still early enough that a full repricing cycle is part of the 2026 thesis. The token is currently in Presale Phase 7 at $0.04, with a confirmed $0.06 launch price, keeping the current entry level below the planned listing milestone.

The presale has already raised $19.65M and passed 18,750+ holders, showing broad demand while MUTM remains in the presale window. Price progression has been steady across phases: the token started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and reached $0.04 in Phase 7, a 300% increase before open-market trading even begins. Supply movement supports that momentum as well—Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B, with 1.82B allocated to the presale, and around 830M tokens already sold, putting the presale close to its midpoint.

Mutuum Finance is built around two lending models: P2C pooled markets for straightforward supply-and-borrow demand, and P2P markets that allow flexible terms between lenders and borrowers. Users who supply assets receive mtTokens that represent the deposit position, and Mutuum Finance plans to support long-term token demand through a buy-and-distribute mechanism where protocol revenue buys MUTM and distributes it to mtToken stakers.

Why the $2.5 target is even being discussed

From the current $0.04 presale price, reaching $2.5 would equal a 62.5x move, or about +6,150%. This kind of multiple is typically discussed for projects that begin the cycle in presale and then move into wider trading with expanding access and utility supporting demand.

A simple example shows the scale: a $1,000 allocation at the current presale price reaching $2.5 would become $62,500, producing $61,500 in profit. That’s the kind of upside profile that drives the best cheap crypto to buy conversations—because large caps rarely offer that magnitude within a single cycle.

The step-by-step justification analysts use typically follows a clear sequence:

Presale-to-launch repricing: MUTM is still available at $0.04, below the $0.06 launch price. That gap matters because the token hasn’t entered broad trading yet, and the transition to open markets is usually the first major repricing phase for a new cryptocurrency.

Utility arriving alongside the token: The roadmap has been framed around launching the platform in alignment with the token’s market debut, which can accelerate early demand because the token enters trading with something to use immediately. That structure is also commonly associated with stronger interest from major exchanges, since listings tend to be more likely when utility is live and attention is already strong.

Demand support through buy-and-distribute: Mutuum Finance plans to direct a portion of protocol revenue toward buying MUTM on the open market and distributing it to mtToken stakers. Over time, that can create consistent buy pressure tied to platform activity, helping MUTM build momentum beyond the first wave of launch attention.

Expansion catalysts in 2026: The longer-term roadmap includes a protocol stablecoin, Layer 2 optimization, and multi-chain expansion—three themes that can broaden usage, increase visibility, and keep demand building as the project scales through the cycle.

V1 progress and why credibility is rising

Mutuum Finance has also leaned into visible delivery milestones. The team has announced that V1 is preparing to launch on the Sepolia testnet, with timing coming shortly, and that the Halborn audit has been fully completed for the lending and borrowing smart contracts. V1 is expected to begin with ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral, and the core building blocks planned for V1 include the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. This kind of testnet rollout often strengthens confidence because progress becomes trackable through working features rather than simple promises.

On the security side, Mutuum Finance has also referenced a CertiK audit for the token contract with a high score, plus a $50k bug bounty program tied to CertiK, which adds another credibility layer as the protocol moves toward broader rollout.

Mutuum Finance also has ongoing community momentum, including a $100,000 giveaway with 10 winners and $10,000 worth of MUTM per winner, tied to completing tasks on the project’s site and a minimum $50 presale purchase.

SHIB remains a market favorite for traders watching for a breakout above key levels, with 2026 price expectations often framed in ranges depending on how strong the cycle becomes. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), however, is being discussed on a different scale because it’s still in presale at $0.04, moving toward a $0.06 launch price, and building a utility-driven roadmap that analysts believe can support much larger multiples as access expands.

With $19.65M raised, 18,750+ holders, around 830M tokens sold, a Halborn audit completed, and V1 preparing for Sepolia testnet, MUTM is positioned as a DeFi altcoin that many consider one of the best crypto to buy now candidates for 2026—especially while the discounted presale window is still open.

