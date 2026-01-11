Heading into 2026, the mood across crypto prices today keeps swinging between patience and urgency. When the market turns constructive, the same question comes back fast: what crypto to buy now that still has room to run. Large caps can perform well, but many buyers start looking for a best cheap crypto to buy now—something early enough that a major move still feels possible without needing years to play out.

That’s why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is coming up more often in crypto investing conversations. With the token still in presale at $0.04, it remains in an early pricing window where phases can step higher as demand builds. It’s also gaining attention from XRP investors who are looking for newer utility tokens with more room to run as key development milestones and launch momentum get closer.

Why XRP holders are watching MUTM

XRP has earned its place as a benchmark for big-cycle wealth creation. Many holders remember what it felt like to secure exposure before mainstream attention and broader market access arrived. The appeal of Mutuum Finance for that crowd is straightforward: it’s still in the early pricing window, and the project is positioning the token to launch alongside real utility instead of arriving as a standalone listing.

Mutuum Finance is currently in presale Phase 7 at $0.04, with a confirmed $0.06 launch price. The presale has raised $19.65M and crossed 18,750+ holders, with over 830M tokens already purchased during the sale—clear signs that demand is building while the token remains below its launch milestone. MUTM started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has climbed to $0.04, a 300% increase so far. From $0.01 to the $0.06 launch level, the built-in move is +500%.

When analysts discuss a 1,000% ROI case from the current $0.04 level, the math points to a move toward roughly $0.44. It’s typically framed around what happens when a presale token transitions into open trading while multiple attention drivers hit at once—broader access, heavier visibility, and a clear reason for users to engage with the platform.

What Mutuum Finance is building

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol. Lenders supply assets to earn yield, and borrowers use collateral to access liquidity without selling long-term holdings. The design includes two market routes:

P2C pooled markets for straightforward supply-and-borrow activity through shared liquidity.



P2P markets for flexible terms where lenders and borrowers can set deals directly, which can also support higher-volatility tokens in isolated agreements.

When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposit position. For those focused on ongoing rewards, the project plans a buy-and-distribute model where a portion of protocol revenue buys MUTM on the open market and distributes it to mtToken stakers. Over time, that structure is treated as a demand engine because platform activity can translate into recurring buying pressure rather than relying on a single price spike.

A major part of the upside discussion comes from the roadmap direction: the platform is planned to go live in alignment with the token’s market debut. When a token starts trading with a working product behind it, demand can build from two directions at once—traders tracking a new listing and users engaging with the platform immediately.

That structure also improves the odds of landing on major exchanges. Listings are more likely when a token arrives with clear utility and strong early participation, and major exchange exposure tends to expand reach quickly. In a bull cycle, that visibility can translate into stronger initial momentum and a faster climb on crypto charts.

Some analysts link that launch setup to a 1,000% upside case shortly after MUTM enters open trading. From the current $0.04 level, a 1,000% move implies roughly $0.44. In simple terms, a $1,200 allocation at $0.04 reaching $0.44 would grow to about $13,200, producing roughly $12,000 in profit if that scenario plays out.

V1 progress and audit credibility

Mutuum Finance is also pushing visible delivery. The team has confirmed that HalbornSecurity has fully completed the independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending and borrowing protocol. V1 is preparing to launch soon on the Sepolia testnet, and users will be able to try core features before the protocol goes fully live. The initial assets are expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral, keeping the first rollout focused on familiar market staples.

On the security side, Mutuum Finance has also completed a CertiK audit for the token smart contract with a 90/100 score, and a $50k bug bounty program has been introduced in partnership with CertiK—another signal that the team is treating security milestones as a priority while the presale continues.

Ease of access matters in early-stage phases, and MUTM can be purchased with a credit/debit card, which lowers friction for buyers who want exposure without extra steps.

The project has also introduced a community incentive in a different lane than the usual promo push: a $100,000 giveaway structured around 10 winners, each receiving $10,000 worth of MUTM. Entry is tied to completing tasks listed by the project and making at least a $50 presale purchase, keeping engagement high while the token remains at its current phase price.

XRP remains a defining example of how quickly the market can revalue an asset once attention, access, and momentum align. In 2026, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being discussed as a new crypto coin with a similar early-stage feel—still in presale at $0.04, still below the $0.06 launch price, and supported by strong traction at $19.65M raised and 18,750+ holders.

With Halborn’s audit completed, V1 preparing for Sepolia, a roadmap pointing to platform-and-token alignment at launch, and added participation levers like card purchases and the $100,000 giveaway, MUTM is increasingly framed as one of the clearest high-upside candidates to watch before the market pushes it into full public price discovery.

