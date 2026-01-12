Cyprus’ honorary consul in Tallinn Jaanus Rahumagi paid a visit to the men’s national handball team after they were involved in a road traffic accident while in Estonia for a fixture.

According to the Cypriot embassy in Helsinki, which oversees relations with Estonia, Rahumagi spoke with the team and “conveyed support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

The team’s bus had overturned during the early hours of Sunday morning while en route from Tallinn, the country’s capital, which is located on its north coast, to the town of Polva, in the country’s southeast, where they were due to play a match against the Estonian national team.

The Cypriot handball federation said on Sunday that while no members of the team were seriously injured, two had been sent to hospital, and that the fixture with Estonia had been postponed.

Related Articles • National handball team’s bus topples in Estonia

The fixture is part of the qualification process for the next European men’s handball championship, which is due to take place in 2028.

Cyprus had lost the first leg 31-27 in Nicosia last week.