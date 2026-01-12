Crypto markets have a simple habit: when a well-known token jumps on clear product news, traders immediately start scanning for the next project that could reprice the same way—only from a much earlier starting point. Polygon (POL) is a good example this week, with strong gains tied to stablecoin payments updates. At the same time, analysts looking for a best crypto to buy now candidate with larger upside in 2026 are increasingly circling Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is still in presale at $0.04.

Polygon (POL) 50% move

Polygon’s token has been one of the stronger movers on crypto charts, with about +51% over the last 7 days. Price is sitting around $0.17, and market cap is roughly $1.79B.

The main driver behind the jump has been renewed attention around Polygon’s payments direction—especially updates tied to making stablecoin payments easier and more practical at scale. Coverage has pointed to Polygon Labs’ rollout of the Open Money Stack, framed as a modular approach to support stablecoin-based payments and smoother cross-border settlement.

That type of news tends to matter because it’s easy for the market to understand. When a network makes a concrete push into payments—an area where stablecoins already have real usage—traders often treat it as a signal that adoption can expand. Polygon’s week shows how quickly crypto prices today can react when a token’s utility story becomes clearer.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

While Polygon is already in broad price discovery, Mutuum Finance is still at the stage where early pricing can change fast once wider trading begins. MUTM is currently $0.04 in Presale Phase 7, and the confirmed launch price is $0.06, which keeps the current level below the planned market debut. The presale has raised $19.65M and passed 18,750+ holders, while tokens sold have moved beyond 830M, meaning a large share of the presale allocation is already taken.

That early positioning is why analysts discuss a 25x path for 2026. A move from $0.04 to $1.00 is a 25x reprice, or +2,400%. The logic behind that kind of target is tied to how the project plans to enter the market: the roadmap direction points to launching the token at the same time the platform goes live, so MUTM is expected to begin wider trading with utility already available.

In practical terms, that structure can help demand build quickly. A token that lists alongside a working product tends to draw attention from two sides—market participants tracking a new listing and users who want to engage with the platform immediately. It also improves the odds of landing on major exchanges, since broader listings are more likely when utility and strong early participation are already visible.

A simple example shows what a 25x scenario looks like. If $1,500 is allocated at $0.04 and MUTM reaches $1.00, the position becomes $37,500, which is $36,000 in profit.

Utility that supports demand after launch

Mutuum Finance is being built around everyday DeFi activity—earning yield and accessing liquidity—without making the experience harder than it needs to be. The design includes pooled markets (P2C) for straightforward lending and borrowing, plus peer-to-peer markets (P2P) where terms can be set directly between participants. That flexibility is part of what keeps MUTM in crypto predictions discussions, because it targets more than one user type.

Another reason the project stands out is how it connects platform activity to token demand. Mutuum Finance plans a buy-and-distribute system where a portion of protocol revenue is used to purchase MUTM on the open market and distribute it to mtToken stakers. For long-term holders, that structure is appealing because it keeps token demand tied to usage, rather than relying only on market sentiment to do the heavy lifting.

It’s also worth noting that access has been made easier for everyday buyers, including the ability to participate via credit/debit card, which can help expand the pool of potential presale participants beyond on-chain power users.

V1 progress, audits, and a clear delivery track

Polygon moved this week because the market reacted to visible utility direction. Mutuum Finance is aiming for a similar moment through delivery milestones.

The team has confirmed that HalbornSecurity completed the independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending and borrowing protocol. It has also stated that V1 is preparing to launch soon on the Sepolia testnet, where users will be able to try the core mechanics in a live test environment before the full rollout.

On the security side, the project has also highlighted a CertiK Token Scan score of 90/100, plus a $50k bug bounty program connected to ongoing security testing. These details matter for buyers comparing what crypto to buy now, because they signal that the team is treating trust and delivery as priorities.

To keep engagement high during presale, Mutuum Finance has also introduced a $100,000 giveaway with 10 winners receiving $10,000 worth of MUTM each, tied to completing tasks and a minimum presale purchase requirement.

Polygon’s ~50% weekly move is a reminder of how quickly tokens can reprice when the market latches onto clear utility—especially in areas like stablecoin payments where real demand already exists. POL is trading around $0.17 with a market cap near $1.79B, and the week’s strength has been linked to fresh attention around Polygon’s Open Money Stack and payments direction.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being watched as a next breakout because it’s still priced at $0.04, still below the $0.06 launch price, and positioned to enter wider trading with the platform going live alongside the token. With $19.65M raised, 18,750+ holders, major audits (CertiK and Halborn), and a delivery path moving toward a Sepolia V1 release, MUTM continues to stand out as a best cheap crypto to buy now candidate for investors aiming for higher multiples in 2026.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).